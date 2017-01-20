People around the world reacted to the Inauguration of Donald Trump Friday as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.



Palestinians took the streets to burn images of the new U.S. President.



Many in the West Bank are angered by Mr. Trump's pro-Israel position and his proposed move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem, which is claimed as the capital of a Palestinian state.



Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in New Delhi screened Trump's inaugural speech.



Some of those watching felt that the new administration in Washington would mean difficult times ahead for people in India, given Mr. Trump's campaign rhetoric.



Iraqi Kurds in Irbil were unfazed by Mr. Trump's election, saying that the policies and institutions in Washington would not change overnight due to a change in administration.



Fifty women from both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border gathered on the El Paso del Norte international bridge to protest against Mr. Trump's campaign pledge who said he would build a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.



Twenty-five women on either side of the border between El Paso and Juarez, forming a human chain that crosses the border.



In Paris, the women stood back to back while their hair was braided to form a single braid.



Once their hair was braided, they extended their arms to connect with each other.



The act of braiding intends to show the bonds that women share, connections with ancestors, and intends to show collective strength.