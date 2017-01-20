Kiel's transfer boosts Northwestern hoops team

Iowa State transfer Anna Kiel has helped Northwestern College win six of its last seven games.

The Northwestern women's basketball team started the season at 9-5. Not a bad record, but for a school that's won multiple NAIA national titles, it was a little disappointing. The Red Raiders are 6-1 since then, thanks in part to a new player.

Anna Kiel transferred from Iowa State, where she played volleyball, to come back home to play at Northwestern. Kiel led Unity Christian to back to back state championships and is making an impact with the Red Raiders.

In seven games, Kiel is averaging nearly 10 points and six rebounds per game in just 19 minutes a night. She says she doesn't regret going to Iowa State but it's nice to be back.

"It was a bunch of little things. It wasn't any major 'this is why I'm coming back'. It's always nice to be closer to home and I definitely am with this," said Kiel. "I missed basketball. That's another part of it and coming to a smaller school you can play both."

"What she's able to do on the court, because of who she is and how selfless she is and how humble she is, she's been able to just slide in where she might be needed and give us some depth and give us just an outstanding teammate," said head coach Chris Yaw.

"Coming from 36,000 student to, I think around 1,000, it's a major difference," added Kiel.

The Red Raiders, ranked 25th in the NAIA poll, will visit Hastings on Saturday.