More fog with some rain showers possible

***Dense Fog Advisory for eastern Siouxland until 9 am Saturday***

As expected, it was another dreary days across the area with fog and some patchy drizzle.

That fog is going to stay with us tonight and be especially dense in the eastern parts of Siouxland so that is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 am Saturday.

The fog could extend a little later into the day than that but visibilities should improve.

One change for tonight will be some rain showers that will likely spread their way into the region.

The rain won't be heavy but it could continue early into Saturday morning.

It looks like we'll stay mostly cloudy through the weekend and even into Monday with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and right around 40 degrees both Sunday and Monday.

After that, our attention will turn to a storm system that appears to be heading toward Siouxland from Tuesday into Wednesday.

It could start on Tuesday as a rain and snow combination and then turn to all snow from later Tuesday and on through Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We could see some accumulations of snow out of this but we're too early to be able to tell accurate amounts.

It'll become a little colder with that passage of this system and it looks like Wednesday will be windy as well.

Highs by the end of next week will be near 30 degrees.