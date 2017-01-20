Siouxland mother marches during Presidential Inaugural Parade - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland mother marches during Presidential Inaugural Parade

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
A Siouxland mother of a fallen soldier took part in today's Inaugural Parade.

Lisa Naslund from Galva was invited to take part as a Gold Star. 

Naslund launched the support group Operation Engage America after the suicide of her son Dillion in 2012.

