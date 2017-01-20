Clovis to lead transition team at Agriculture Department - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clovis to lead transition team at Agriculture Department

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Donald Trump's campaign co-chair, Sam Clovis, will lead the transition team at the Agriculture Department.

That's according to the website Agri-Pulse.com.

Clovis, who is a tenured professor on unpaid leave from Morningside College, confirmed to the site he would lead the USDA transition team starting Friday.

