Clovis to lead transition team at Agriculture Department

Donald Trump's campaign co-chair, Sam Clovis, will lead the transition team at the Agriculture Department.That's according to the website Agri-Pulse.com.Clovis, who is a tenured professor on unpaid leave from Morningside College, confirmed to the site he would lead the USDA transition team starting Friday.
