Women's March in Vermillion set for Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Women's March in Vermillion set for Saturday

Posted:
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

Tomorrow a women's march will be going on at our nation's capitol.

There's also another even going on in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Its' to show support for women's rights on the day after the inauguration.

It runs from 1-2 p.m. down Main Street.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.