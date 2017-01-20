Rawhide Bull Riding Challenge in Sioux City this weekend

Bulls and cowboys are taking over Sioux City this weekend for the Rawhide Bull Riding Challenge.



The event is happening tonight and Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.



It's set to feature an evening of fun for all as bull fights, bull rides, and a little hilarity take over the arena.



Gizmo the Clown will join the cowboys in the ring and is responsible for the comic relief throughout the night.



KTIV's T.J. Springer joined owner and promoter Marty Barnes as well as Gizmo and spoke with them about tonight's festivities.



"I think the highlight is going to be the whole package. There will be comedy with Gizmo, there will be action with the bulls, there will be danger with the fighting bulls, it'll be fun for the kids with the mutton busting, and there will be vendors to do some shopping. It will definitely be the whole package, " said Marty Barnes, Owner, Promoter of the Rawhide Bull Riding Challenge.



Not only did T.J. get a little history lesson while nestling up with the bulls, but also he got to experience a little bit of what Gizmo the Clown's night entails when he takes over the arena.



"Well this barrel is kind of like that tree in the middle of the pasture when something gets after you. This is where you want to get. There's padding on the outside so you don't hurt the bull's head and there's padding on the inside so I don't hurt my head. We play with the bulls with it once in a while and the bull fighters will roll it to them, let it knock them around a bit, " said Gizmo the Clown.



One bull featured at the challenge is named Sniper after a fallen marine who was killed in action in Afghanistan in June of 2012.



If you want to see Sniper and the rest of the bulls, the event kicks off tonight at 7:30 PM at the Tyson Events Center in Downtown Sioux City.

