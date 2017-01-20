Spalding Park Elementary students watch Presidential Inauguratio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spalding Park Elementary students watch Presidential Inauguration

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The future of our country took time today to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office.

They included fifth grade students at Spalding Park elementary in Sioux City.

They watch today's inauguration as part of their social studies unit. 

