Local GOP celebrates Presidential Inauguration in Sioux City

Local Republicans were geared up to celebrate the new President, a celebration they say was needed, awaited and much anticipated.

The National Anthem was sung with much heartfelt emotion at the celebration.



But after that, this happy group of constituents turned up the excitement and celebrated a long fought campaign.

"I've just been excited about everything that has happened, I just can't get enough of the songs that are constantly playing, the patriotic songs. I know there is some division but I have seen a lot of people and I know we may not agree, we are coming together and that is encouraging," said Rachel Raak, GOP Event Coordinator.

As many lined the doors to get in, 200 people were expected for the celebration.

"So how well do you know your Republican facts, they say this evening will not be over until trivia questions are answered and all these prizes are given away," reports Danielle Davis.

Another big hit for the night was the silent auction followed by food, music, dancing and lots of mingling. But celebrations aside, GOP leaders say this time is about moving forward as a country.

"This is a citizen government the way it should be and so I think that is what today is about, it's a celebration of America and the way we do things in this country and the way we lead," said Dr. Cody Hoefert, Iowa GOP Co-Chairman.

And what event wouldn't be complete without a life-size cardboard cut-out selfie with the President himself.