Local Democrats honor former President Barack Obama

There was food, drinks and friendship at Doxx Warehouse on Friday night as local Democrats said their thank-you's to former President Barack Obama.

"I got a hold of my friend who's a good Democrat like I am and said, this Friday I'm going to be so depressed," said Chris Meiring, a Sioux City resident. "I don't know what to do because it's the inauguration. I'm so sad that Obama's leaving and I'm so sad about President Trump. What can we do to get through the day?"

So an event was put together for Democrats to come together and reflect on President Obama's eight years in the White House.

"More than anything, the thing that has resonated with me is the way that President Obama has conducted himself," said Rep. Chris Hall, a Democrat from Sioux City. "He has always looked to be the bigger person. He has looked to take the high road. He has stuck to his word."

While talking about some of their favorite memories of President Obama, some people at the party also reflected on some of his policies that they'll miss the most.

"Obviously Obamacare that they talked about, I think that was a great accomplishment for eight years," said Pat Gill, Woodbury County auditor. "I think that is something he'll always be remembered for."

Local lawmakers said the gathering reflected on a message taught by President Obama.

"It's our dream," said Rep. Tim Kacena, a Democrat from Sioux City. "We try to see where to go with the people. And, I think this is what the president tried to do. He tried to make us inclusive. He tried to bring us all together."

While everyone at the party says goodbye to President Obama in the White House, they look to what's next.

"I'm going to miss him so much," said Meiring. "I just think he's so honest and so sincere about wanting what's best for the United States."

Friday's celebration at Doxx wasn't only for former President Obama.

The group also honored former Woodbury County Supervisor Jackie Smith for her service and contributions to the community.