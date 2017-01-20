SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan beat Sioux City East, 79-74, on Friday night. Bishop Heelan beat Sioux City East, 79-74, on Friday night.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
O'Neill 58 Guardian Angels 34 F  
IKM-Manning 80 Tri-Center 48 F  
O'Neill St. Mary's 53 Sandhills-Thedford 52 F  
Omaha Nation 72 Cornerstone Christian 33 F  
Norfolk 76 Omaha North 57 F  
Logan-Magnolia 70 Oakland-Riverside 28 F  
Hartington-N'castle 54 Bloomfield 45 F  
Exira-EHK 66 Boyer Valley 63 F  
George-Little Rock 55 Central Lyon 53 F  
Osmond 69 Clearwater-Orchard 30 F  
Tri-Valley 64 Dakota Valley 45 F  
Alta-Aurelia 55 East Sac County 49 F  
Creighton 47 Elkhorn Valley 44 F  
Wakefield 57 Emerson-Hubbard 17 F  
Storm Lake 81 Emmetsburg 45 F  
Elgin/Pope John 53 Ewing 22 F  
Wayne 51 Hartington CC 46 F  
Boyden-Hull 76 MOC-FV 63 F  
Southeast Valley 64 Newell-Fonda 58 F  
Wahoo 75 Norfolk Catholic 60 F  
Sioux Center 86 Okoboji 78 F  
Wynot 57 Pender 47 F  
Woodbury Central 61 Ridge View 43 F  
Lawton-Bronson 85 River Valley 44 F  
Bishop Heelan 79 S.C. East 74 F  
S.C. West 90 S.C. North 80 F  
Lewis Central 62 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 40 F  
Rock Valley 61 Sheldon 43 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 63 Sioux Central 55 F  
Manson-NW Web. 62 SL St. Mary's 55 F  
West Sioux 70 South O'Brien 49 F  
Le Mars 62 Spencer 34 F  
Western Christian 65 Spirit Lake 40 F  
Akron-Westfield 67 Trinity Christian 31 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 59 Unity Christian 56 F  
Winside 48 Wausa 38 F  
GT/RA 48 WB-Mallard 45 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 59 West Monona 42 F  
MV-AO 66 Westwood 38 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boone Central 49 Ord 48 F  
Crofton 53 Irene-Wakonda 32 F  
Logan-Magnolia 69 Oakland Riverside 19 F  
Omaha Nation 64 Cornerstone Christian 12 F  
Dakota Valley 47 Tri-Valley 32 F  
Newell-Fonda 74 Southeast Valley 31 F  
Hartington-N'castle 49 Bloomfield 36 F  
MOC-FV 53 Boyden-Hull 31 F  
Exira-EHK 70 Boyer Valley 47 F  
Elkhorn Valley 60 Creighton 35 F  
Alta-Aurelia 54 East Sac County 38 F  
Cherokee 91 Estherville LC 63 F  
Elgin/Pope John 61 Ewing 48 F  
Central Lyon 48 George-Little Rock 37 F  
H-M-S 67 Harris-Lake Park 48 F  
Wayne 71 Hartington CC 58 F  
Denison-Schleswig 60 Kuemper Catholic 59 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 48 Lutheran N'east 42 F  
Westwood 73 MV-AO 27 F  
Omaha North 53 Norfolk 39 F  
Guardian Angels 69 O'Neill 31 F  
Sandhills-Thedford 42 O'Neill St. Mary's 39 F  
Siouxland Christian 53 OA-BCIG 48 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 43 Osmond 41 F  
Wynot 46 Pender 37 F  
West Holt 59 Plainview 25 F  
Unity Christian 53 Remsen St. Mary's 44 F  
Stuart 64 Santee 44 F  
Lewis Central 53 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 54 Sioux Central 45 F  
West Sioux 54 South O'Brien 36 F  
Le Mars 56 Spencer 36 F  
Western Christian 83 Spirit Lake 48 F  
Akron-Westfield 49 Trinity Christian 18 F  
West Central 47 Vermillion 44 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 76 West Monona 64 F  
Wausa 58 Winside 29 F  
Ridge View 57 Woodbury Central 54 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wayne State 66 Winona State 63 F/OT  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago 46 Drake 89 F  
Creighton 55 St. Johns 43 F  
Indiana State 47 UNI 59 F  
Wayne State 41 Winona State 62 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Northern Iowa 20 Iowa State 12 F  
Penn State 26 Iowa 11 F  

-- USHL
Sioux City 2 Tri-City 1 F 

