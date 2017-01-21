Storm Lake teen arrested after police say he sexually assaulted - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake teen arrested after police say he sexually assaulted 13-year old

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake teenager has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year old girl.

16-year old Alberto Lechuga has been charged as an adult with six counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. 

According to police, they were told a 16-year old male had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year old girl multiple times over four months at his residence.

He was processed at the Buena Vista County Jail and later released to a parent pending a court date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.