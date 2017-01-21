Storm Lake teen arrested after police say he sexually assaulted 13-year old

A Storm Lake teenager has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year old girl.



16-year old Alberto Lechuga has been charged as an adult with six counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.



According to police, they were told a 16-year old male had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year old girl multiple times over four months at his residence.



He was processed at the Buena Vista County Jail and later released to a parent pending a court date.