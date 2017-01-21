UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's receives 180 crocheted hats from Little Hats, Big Hearts

In celebration of America Heart Month, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's received some special donations today.



In connection with the Children's Heart Foundation, supporters of the group Little Hats, Big Hearts donated 180 crocheted red hats to the hospital today.



The hats are given to thousands of babies during the month to empower mothers to live heart healthy lives.



Little Hats, Big Hearts began in 2014 in Chicago collecting 300 hats in its first year.



The program has now expanded to 40 states, including Iowa Nebraska and South Dakota.