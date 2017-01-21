Taco John's donates to Special Olympics Iowa following Nachos Na - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Taco John's donates to Special Olympics Iowa following Nachos Navidad promotion

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Thanks to people's love of nachos, Taco John's was able to make a big donation to the Special Olympics Iowa today. 

During the month of December, Taco John's restaurants in Siouxland ran their Nachos Navidad promotion. 

For each Nachos Navidad sold, a portion was donated to the Special Olympics.

This is the seventh consecutive year Taco John's has partnered with the Special Olympics Iowa.

Close to $13,000 through the promotion has been collected.

The funds are used to provide training and competition for more than 800 athletes in northwest Iowa. 

