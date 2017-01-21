Taco John's donates to Special Olympics Iowa following Nachos Navidad promotion

Thanks to people's love of nachos, Taco John's was able to make a big donation to the Special Olympics Iowa today.



During the month of December, Taco John's restaurants in Siouxland ran their Nachos Navidad promotion.



For each Nachos Navidad sold, a portion was donated to the Special Olympics.



This is the seventh consecutive year Taco John's has partnered with the Special Olympics Iowa.



Close to $13,000 through the promotion has been collected.



The funds are used to provide training and competition for more than 800 athletes in northwest Iowa.