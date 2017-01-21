Man wins brand-new Ford Pick-Up Truck in Norfolk, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man wins brand-new Ford Pick-Up Truck in Norfolk, NE

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska man has found himself behind the wheel of a brand-new pick-up truck.

Tom Otto received the keys to a new Ford F150 at the Norfolk Menards on Friday.

He won the $32,500 vehicle by entering a sweepstakes with all 205 Menards locations in the country.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.