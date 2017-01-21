Search continues for missing teen in Crawford County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Search continues for missing teen in Crawford County, IA

Posted:
DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) -

The search continues for a Siouxland teenager more than two days after she disappeared into a river in Crawford County, Iowa.

First responders were called to a crash early Thursday between Denison and Deloit.

Four others survived with one being treated at an Omaha hospital.

On Saturday a recovery operation going strong along and in the Boyer River near Denison.

Dive teams and K-9 units from surrounding counties and even from South Dakota are helping out.

So, far authorities haven't released the missing teen's name.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.