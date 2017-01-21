Search continues for missing teen in Crawford County, IA

The search continues for a Siouxland teenager more than two days after she disappeared into a river in Crawford County, Iowa.

First responders were called to a crash early Thursday between Denison and Deloit.

Four others survived with one being treated at an Omaha hospital.

On Saturday a recovery operation going strong along and in the Boyer River near Denison.

Dive teams and K-9 units from surrounding counties and even from South Dakota are helping out.

So, far authorities haven't released the missing teen's name.