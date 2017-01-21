Regional marches took place in support of the Women's March on W - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Regional marches took place in support of the Women's March on Washington

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Across the world and country, from New York City to even Siouxland, people took part in Women's Marches the day after the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The protesters say they don't like the policies of the new commander in chief.

In Iowa, Iowa City, Des Moines, Dubuque and Decorah held marches.

In South Dakota, Vermillion, Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City marched in solidarity.

And in Nebraska, people Lincoln, Omaha and Loup City marched as well.

Susanne Skyrm who marched in Vermillion, said their march was not only about women's rights but human rights.

She said they had children and men also participated in their march. She added that this wasn't just a march but also a call to action.

After they marched to the Clay County Courthouse, they sent mailers to Congress. 

