Family day at Koated Kernels

With National Popcorn Day taking place this week, Coated Kernels had a special treat in store for local customers.

Koated Kernels, a division of the Jolly Time Popcorn family, held a special family celebration today. The in-store popped celebration treats included sales, samples as well as arts and crafts for kids.

Koated Kernels is part of the 5th generation of the family-owned Jolly Time popcorn. As they are a family owned and operated business, a family day at the store was the only way they could see to pop up some fun.

The store specializes in flavored popcorn such as raspberry cheesecake to vanilla and sea salt caramel.

"We make our popcorn special, it's very different, it's all home made, made in small batches and made fresh everyday. We use home made quality ingredients that you would feed your own family and we mix everything with fresh ingredients so it tastes great and stay crunchy and flavorful," said Andrea Rohlena, Marketing Coordinator, Jolly Time, Koated Kernels.

Koated Kernels has about 25 different flavors of popcorn.