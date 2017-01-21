Severe weather impacts southeast killing at least three - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe weather impacts southeast killing at least three

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
An outbreak of severe weather which started Friday in the southeast has continued through the day Saturday.

A tornado moved through Hattiesburg, Mississippi overnight causing widespread damage and killing at least three.

William Carey University was damaged and trees and power lines were knocked down.

Strong winds and possible tornadoes have continued into the evening hours in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.

This will remain a threat into the overnight hours.

