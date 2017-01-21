Fog returns tonight, snow on the horizon

Clouds and fog hung over much of the area early Saturday and stuck around in our eastern counties through the day.



This kept temperatures in that direction in the 30s while western Siouxland was near 50 degrees for their high!



The fog will be returning tonight especially in our Iowa counties.



Northwest winds should help keep widespread dense fog at bay but there will still be patchy spots with low visibilities.



Sunday looks similar to Saturday with clouds hanging tough over the east and some peeks of sunshine west.



A little more sunshine should work in for everyone on Monday.



Our next system moves into the area on Tuesday and brings a chance for a rain/snow mix through the day before it changes to all snow overnight into Wednesday.



Accumulating snow is looking more likely with the system but amounts are still up in the air at this point.



Winds will pick up on the back side of the system.



Things look quiet for the end of the week with temperatures near average in the low 30s.