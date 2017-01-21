Iowa woman charged after leaving child on the side of the road - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa woman charged after leaving child on the side of the road

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
An Iowa mother has been charged for leaving her 12-year-old along the road after he threw a tantrum.

Shameka King from Council Bluffs faces child endangerment and abandonment charges.

An officer found the child walking along a ramp of Interstate 80.

He said his mother left him over an argument over which shoes to wear to school.

When police questioned the mother she said "What am I suppose to do? Be late for work?"

