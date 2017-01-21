Trial scheduled for Neligh man charged with sexual assault - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial scheduled for Neligh man charged with sexual assault

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

After many delays over 18 months, the trial of a Neligh, Nebraska man charged with sexual assault has been set.

NewsChannel Nebraska reports the trail for Darryl Lierman is scheduled to start on August 14th.

Lierman is charged with several sexual assault charges.

He was arrested back in July of 2015.

Lierman was originally charged with 11 felonies, but after nine months of court proceedings, his felony charges were reduced to eight.

