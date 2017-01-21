Norfolk Arts Center fundraiser kicks off next weekend

A tasty fundraiser is helping the Norfolk Arts Center keep admission free for people in the community.



Norfolk Arts Center is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.



The 8th annual Soup 'R Art fundraiser will kick off the last Sunday in January where vendors, restaurants, and artist can showcase their work.



Norfolk Arts Center Program Coordinator, Denice Hansen says that this year they are bringing back all the favorites, but adding something new for the kids.



"The kid zone. Kids ages 3-10 will come an there will be games and crafts, movies and activities and things for them to do. Mom and dad will be able to drop them off and they can have a great safe place to be."



The well attended event will also bring in students from Northeast and Wayne who will be selling their art work next to 20 other artist.



Demonstrations will also be done.



Hansen says this is a great way to show community support.



"Get the public involved and make it more of an experience, it gets the restaurants and artist involved for that competition aspect. It's fun for everyone."



Hansen says it's important to showcase all the art in every aspect from visual performances, the creative aspects and of course the food samples.



"People can come and sample the soup and desert and look at the artwork then you pick your favorite. We have people's choice favorite soup, favorite dessert and favorite artist."



Tickets are $10 in advance, which can be picked up at the Norfolk Arts Center or online. If you buy your tickets day of, its $15. Kids 3-10 are $5.



Last year the fundraiser raised $20,000.



All the money goes back to the Art Center which allows it to stay open and free to the public.



It also allows for the Art Center to have classes for kids and keep ticket prices low for performances.