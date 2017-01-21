RAGBRAI route announced for this year's ride across Iowa

The major host cities were unveiled for the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa Saturday night.

A route announcement party took place in the Des Moines area with people across the state watching through the internet.

RAGBRAI will start in Orange City this year . The overnight towns are Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon and Lansing.

The annual even attracts thousands from riders from across the world and country to roll through the countryside of the Hawkeye State.

Last summer, RAGBRAI took a southern route through the Hawkeye state. It rolled from Glenwood to Washington over it's seven day ride.

The ride started in Sioux City back in 2015 with riders dipping their tires in the Missouri River.

This year's event will start on July 23 and end on July 29.

The full route for RAGBRAI 45 will be announced sometime in March.

For more information click here.