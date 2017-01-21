Billy Gilman of "The Voice" kicks off tour in Sioux City

There is only one child star who is able to say he did the following:

Have his debut album be certified double platinum;

Be included in the Guinness Book of World Records;

And be the youngest singer ever to reach Number One on the Billboard Top Country Album Chart.

And that performer was in Sioux City tonight.

KTIV was behind the scenes tonight as Billy Gilman from "The Voice" rehearsed before his show at the Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Gilman had new and old fans from his childhood career in country music from his hit single "One Voice".

Gilman came in second place on this past season of "The Voice".

He is currently booked from now until September, with new dates being added daily.

"This is the very first show," says Billy Gilman.

"So how does it feel to be doing your first show in Sioux City," asks Danielle Davis.



"I've been getting some great Twitter and Instagram feedback, 'We're here, we're in line, we can't wait, I've driven four hours, I've waited 15 years to see you,' so it's a great way to kick it off and the energy is good so far and I haven't even stepped out there so I am excited," adds Gilman.

Gilman says he's looking forward to putting out a new album soon.