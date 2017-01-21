Siouxland grapplers compete at Herb Irgens Invitational

--TEAM SCORES
1. Solon 255.5
2. Sibley-Ocheyedan 197.5
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 188.5
4. Spirit Lake Park 155.0
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 152.5
6. OA-BCIG 125.0
7. Pocahontas Area 90.5
8. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 88.5
9. Emmetsburg 70.5
10. Cherokee, Washington 64.0
11. Woodbury Central 63.0
12. Sioux Center 62.0
13. West Lyon 56.0
14. Okoboji 55.5
15. West Fork 51.0
16. Audubon 50.0
17. Akron-Westfield 49.0
18. Southeast Valley 45.0
19. Lawton-Bronson 40.0
20. Western Christian 39.0
21. Carroll 34.0
22. South Central Calhoun 30.0
23. Ridge View 29.0
24. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25.0
25. Woodbine 22.0
26. Kingsley-Piersen 10.0
--106 Results
1st Place - Daniel Kimball of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
2nd Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Easton Larson of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Dominique Hollowell of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
--120 Results
1st Place - Bryce West of Solon
2nd Place - Gable Fox of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
--126 Results
1st Place - Drew West of Solon
2nd Place - Logan Lutgen of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Lucas Hoffman of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
--132 Results
1st Place - Brayden Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
3rd Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg
--138 Results
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Ben Carr of Solon
3rd Place - Tanner Lundgren of Emmetsburg
--145 Results
1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
3rd Place - Clayton Reis of Pocahontas Area
--152 Results
1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - John Tuttle of Spirit Lake Park
3rd Place - Jeremy Schmitz of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
--160 Results
1st Place - John Henrich of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place - Trevor Nelson of Solon
3rd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley-Ocheyedan
--170 Results
1st Place - Jarel Arbegast of West Fork
2nd Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Dustin Andreasen of Audubon
--182 Results
1st Place - Dillon Diltz of Solon
2nd Place - Kyle Benson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3rd Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley
--195 Results
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Walker Even of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Dylan Huyser of West Lyon
--220 Results
1st Place - Dakoda Powell of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley-Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Skyler Bonestroo of Western Christian
--285 Results
1st Place - Tyler Linderbaum of Solon
2nd Place - Matt Naig of Sibley-Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center