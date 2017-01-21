Siouxland grapplers compete at Herb Irgens Invitational

Akron-Westfield's John Henrich pins an opponent at Saturday's Herb Irgens Invitational.

--TEAM SCORES

1. Solon 255.5

2. Sibley-Ocheyedan 197.5

3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 188.5

4. Spirit Lake Park 155.0

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 152.5

6. OA-BCIG 125.0

7. Pocahontas Area 90.5

8. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 88.5

9. Emmetsburg 70.5

10. Cherokee, Washington 64.0

11. Woodbury Central 63.0

12. Sioux Center 62.0

13. West Lyon 56.0

14. Okoboji 55.5

15. West Fork 51.0

16. Audubon 50.0

17. Akron-Westfield 49.0

18. Southeast Valley 45.0

19. Lawton-Bronson 40.0

20. Western Christian 39.0

21. Carroll 34.0

22. South Central Calhoun 30.0

23. Ridge View 29.0

24. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25.0

25. Woodbine 22.0

26. Kingsley-Piersen 10.0

--106 Results

1st Place - Daniel Kimball of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

2nd Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG

3rd Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--113 Results

1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG

2nd Place - Easton Larson of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

3rd Place - Dominique Hollowell of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--120 Results

1st Place - Bryce West of Solon

2nd Place - Gable Fox of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

3rd Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area

--126 Results

1st Place - Drew West of Solon

2nd Place - Logan Lutgen of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

3rd Place - Lucas Hoffman of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

--132 Results

1st Place - Brayden Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

3rd Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg

--138 Results

1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Ben Carr of Solon

3rd Place - Tanner Lundgren of Emmetsburg

--145 Results

1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park

2nd Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson

3rd Place - Clayton Reis of Pocahontas Area

--152 Results

1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan

2nd Place - John Tuttle of Spirit Lake Park

3rd Place - Jeremy Schmitz of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

--160 Results

1st Place - John Henrich of Akron-Westfield

2nd Place - Trevor Nelson of Solon

3rd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley-Ocheyedan

--170 Results

1st Place - Jarel Arbegast of West Fork

2nd Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG

3rd Place - Dustin Andreasen of Audubon

--182 Results

1st Place - Dillon Diltz of Solon

2nd Place - Kyle Benson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3rd Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley

--195 Results

1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan

2nd Place - Walker Even of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

3rd Place - Dylan Huyser of West Lyon

--220 Results

1st Place - Dakoda Powell of Spirit Lake Park

2nd Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley-Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Skyler Bonestroo of Western Christian

--285 Results

1st Place - Tyler Linderbaum of Solon

2nd Place - Matt Naig of Sibley-Ocheyedan

3rd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center