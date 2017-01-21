Siouxland grapplers compete at Herb Irgens Invitational - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland grapplers compete at Herb Irgens Invitational

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich pins an opponent at Saturday's Herb Irgens Invitational. Akron-Westfield's John Henrich pins an opponent at Saturday's Herb Irgens Invitational.

--TEAM SCORES
1.     Solon     255.5
2.     Sibley-Ocheyedan     197.5
3.     Gilbertville-Don Bosco     188.5
4.     Spirit Lake Park     155.0
5.     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     152.5
6.     OA-BCIG     125.0
7.     Pocahontas Area     90.5
8.     Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire     88.5
9.     Emmetsburg     70.5
10.     Cherokee, Washington     64.0
11.     Woodbury Central     63.0
12.     Sioux Center     62.0
13.     West Lyon     56.0
14.     Okoboji     55.5
15.     West Fork     51.0
16.     Audubon     50.0
17.     Akron-Westfield     49.0
18.     Southeast Valley     45.0
19.     Lawton-Bronson     40.0
20.     Western Christian     39.0
21.     Carroll     34.0
22.     South Central Calhoun     30.0
23.     Ridge View     29.0
24.     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     25.0
25.     Woodbine     22.0
26.     Kingsley-Piersen     10.0

--106 Results
1st Place - Daniel Kimball of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
2nd Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Easton Larson of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Dominique Hollowell of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--120 Results
1st Place - Bryce West of Solon
2nd Place - Gable Fox of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area

--126 Results
1st Place - Drew West of Solon
2nd Place - Logan Lutgen of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Lucas Hoffman of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

--132 Results
1st Place - Brayden Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Kolton Roth of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
3rd Place - Spencer Griffin of Emmetsburg

--138 Results
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Ben Carr of Solon
3rd Place - Tanner Lundgren of Emmetsburg

--145 Results
1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
3rd Place - Clayton Reis of Pocahontas Area

--152 Results
1st Place - Dylan Schuck of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - John Tuttle of Spirit Lake Park
3rd Place - Jeremy Schmitz of Gilbertville-Don Bosco

--160 Results
1st Place - John Henrich of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place - Trevor Nelson of Solon
3rd Place - Garrett Sayler of Sibley-Ocheyedan

--170 Results
1st Place - Jarel Arbegast of West Fork
2nd Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG
3rd Place - Dustin Andreasen of Audubon

--182 Results
1st Place - Dillon Diltz of Solon
2nd Place - Kyle Benson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3rd Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley

--195 Results
1st Place - Hunter Dejong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place - Walker Even of Gilbertville-Don Bosco
3rd Place - Dylan Huyser of West Lyon

--220 Results
1st Place - Dakoda Powell of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Erick Olvera of Sibley-Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Skyler Bonestroo of Western Christian

--285 Results
1st Place - Tyler Linderbaum of Solon
2nd Place - Matt Naig of Sibley-Ocheyedan
3rd Place - Elijah Van`t Hof of Sioux Center

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.