Cyclones overcome 19-point deficit for double overtime win at OU

For the first 12 minutes of Iowa State's win over Oklahoma yesterday, it looked like the Cyclones were primed for a third-straight loss.



ISU trailed the Sooners, 28-9, before clawing back to pull out a five-point, double-ovetime win.

Deonte Burton led the way with a career-high 31 points, including several big buckets down the stretch.



Iowa State trailed by six in the first overtime, but Naz Mitrou-Long scored six straight to tie it before a second overtime period.



A loss to the Sooners, who are under .500 on the season, could have been a crippling blow to Iowa State's NCAA Tournament chances.



Instead, the Cyclones found a way to win. And that's often the mark of a tournament team.

"We're tough, and we play the right way," said head coach Steve Prohm. "I think we've got a good team, and we've done that. We've played a lot of really good teams, and we're sitting at 4-3. We've won twice on the road. Now we've got to go back and try and take care of home on Tuesday against another really good team."

"We got hit in the mouth first, and it was hard to stay in the run, but we knew after a while that we're tough," said senior guard Monte Morris. "On the defensive end, they started missing shots, and after we calmed down, and got back in gaps, and made them turn the ball over, that was the big turnaround for us."

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday for a big home game against Kansas State.