Our next winter storm will be impacting our area very late Monday night into the day on Wednesday.



It looks quite strong as well with the potential to produce some significant impacts.



Some areas of Siouxland could see moderate to heavy accumulations with blowing snow a threat as well.



The highest impacts will be from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.



There are still plenty of uncertainties with the system; the storm track has been continually dipping south over the last 24 hours.



Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest.