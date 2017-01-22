RAGBRAI Kicks Off In Orange City For The 1st Time

RAGBRAI will kick off in Orange City, Iowa this year.

RAGBRAI will be rolling through Orange City in July and this host city will be kicking off the event for the first time ever. Orange City has been a pass through town just three times in the event's history. It's a chance for the city to showcase all it has to offer.

"I think people will really not only just feel the welcoming environment that we have but, we're going to have a lot of activities. Music, great food, as always with Ragbrai, venders around. People will want to come just to look and just to get a feel for it even if they're not participating in Ragbrai. It's going to be so great," said RAGBRAI Co-Chair Niccie Kliegl.

The Chamber of Commerce says the event will most likely take place in the downtown area. Orange City plans to show newcomers their Dutch heritage during the event.

"Every year Orange City has the opportunity to showcase itself with the Tulip Festival and this guves us a chance to showcase our town again to a whole different group of people. I mean thousands upon thousands of people, a lot of them have no idea what Orange City has to offer," said RAGBRAI Co-Chair Jeff Kliegl

The event typically starts at a town near the Missouri River, but don't worry -- Orange City is prepared to keep with the tradition.

"We'll go to the river and get some water and bring it here to Orange City and people can dip their bike tires in the actual water of the Missouri or the waters of the edge of the state." said Mike Hofman, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Hofman says the downtown area of Orange City has wide streets that will make it perfect for riders.

The last time RAGBRAI passed through Orange City was in 2012.



See more information about RAGBRAI here.