The Director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition said there were 11 bicycle deaths in Iowa last year. He wants to remind drivers to pay attention to the road as well as people riding on bikes. He says drivers should stop texting, pay attention and slow down.

"So 2016 was a really bad year, we know vehicles miles traveled were up, but we rose in bicycle fatalities at a higher rate than automobile automobile fatalities rose, so it's a lot of concern," said Mark Wyatt, Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

50% of the fatal crashes happened when motorists were trying to pass a person on a bike. The Coalition is working with the Legislature to require motorists to change lanes when passing bike riders.