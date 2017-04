An agreement has been reached and the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests are ending. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council is supporting the district of Cannon Ball's wish that all Dakota Access Pipeline protesters leave the area. The agreement applies to all three protest camps in North Dakota.

The district is requesting help from federal law enforcement to remove protesters. Tribal officials say the resolution stems from frustrations over the closure of Backwater Bridge on state Highway 1806, which is the primary route to work and hospital services in the area.