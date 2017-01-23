UPDATE: Winter storm for Siouxland

Watches, Advisories and Warnings for Siouxland

***Winter Storm Warning for most of Siouxland into Wednesday***

***Winter Weather Advisory for Harrison & Shelby Counties into Wednesday PM***

The snow is still falling around parts of Siouxland as we're still dealing with our first major winter storm of the season. Storm totals are continuing to climb with northern Siouxland still expected to pick up the most accumulations with some spots potentially receiving over 14 inches. Central Siouxland, including Sioux City, will likely see 6 to 10 inches of snow with southern Siouxland seeing the least with anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect into the afternoon for dangerous driving conditions as well as lowered visibilities. Visibility will be a big issue, especially while the snow is coming down due to winds that could gust close to 40 miles per hour. The snow will become a little lighter as the day wears on, but we could see snow flakes into our Wednesday afternoon.

The snow will then wind down completely during the evening hours with total accumulations of around 2 inches or less possible around central Siouxland. 2-4 inches is possible across northern Siouxland before it's all said and done. As this system exits the region, the wind will also come down so that Thursday will be looking like a much quieter and calmer day. It will get a little cooler on us with highs over the next several days only getting into the 20s. Temperatures climb towards freezing this weekend with a few more peeks of sunshine expected for the day on Friday. More clouds return Saturday and Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but more sunshine returns to start next week with highs climbing back above 32° Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Road Reports

Interactive Radar

Closings and Delays