Power outage leaves skiers hanging

(KOB)  Several hundred skiers and snowboarders were left hanging Sunday during a power outage at New Mexico's Sandia Peak Ski Area.

The power loss occurred about 12:30 p.m. while both lifts were at full capacity.

"It was really cold.  I was probably pre-hypothermic," said stranded skier Shari Berg.

Some riders were evacuated using ropes.  The rest remained in place until backup generators restarted the lifts.

