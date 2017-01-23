Snow slams the Sierras - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow slams the Sierras

Officials shut down California's Interstate 80 for the second time Sunday due to whiteout conditions.

I-80 westbound was closed at the Nevada state line and the eastbound lanes were closed at Colfax for several hours. 

The California Highway Patrol said heavy snow and poor visibility led to the closure.

The snowy conditions have also led to avalanche warnings for Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe, Crystal Bay and Third Creek. An avalanche warning is also in effect for the back country.

