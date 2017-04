It's a new age of weather forecasting. NOAA now has a weather satellite that provides higher-resolution details.



The agency's "GOES-16" satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral on November 19.

Its first images of Earth's Western Hemisphere were just released Monday.

Check out that view of the moon!

At four times the image resolution of existing goes spacecraft, it's like high-definition from the heavens.

The GOES-16 should help forecasters predict the weather with better accuracy.