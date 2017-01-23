News 4 at Noon celebrates National Pie Day

Al and I thought it would be very appropriate to indulge in some pie, since it is National Pie Day today. We were lucky enough to dig into and apple pie just as we were closing down the show. It was originally started by the American Pie Council...yes, that's a real organization.

National Pie Day was created simply to celebrate the pie. It is a day for all to bake or cook their favorite pies. Even more importantly, it is a day set aside for all to enjoy eating pies!

The first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age.

The American Pie Celebration began in 1986 to commemorate Crisco’s 75th anniversary of “serving foods to families everywhere”.