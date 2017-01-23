Trump vows tax cut

On his first business day in office, President Donald Trump is vowing to cut taxes.



The president told business leaders this morning that he wants to lower taxes for the middle class and for companies to "anywhere from 15 to 25 percent."



Trump told them the United States will be a great place to do business under his administration, but he told them tax cuts are contingent upon keeping business operations inside the United States.



"If that happens we are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the product when it comes over, which I think is fair, which is fair. So a company that wants to fire all of its people in United States and build someplace else and build some factories someplace else, and then thinks that that product is going to just flow across the border into the United States, that's not going to happen. They're going to have a tax to pay, a border tax, a substantial border tax," President Trump said.



The heads of Ford, Dell, and Lockheed Martin were among the business leaders at the White House meeting.



Trump is asking them to come up with a series of actions to help stimulate the American manufacturing sector.