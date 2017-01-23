Mom files class action lawsuit against the maker of Hatchimals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mom files class action lawsuit against the maker of Hatchimals

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A California woman has filed a class action lawsuit against the maker of Hatchimals, alleging the toy she purchased for her daughter never hatched.

The lawsuit states "millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed with coal in their stockings, in the form of a bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by spin master, the manufacturers of this Christmas season's 'it' gift, Hatchimals."

The lawsuit follows complaints from some parents who took to social media, claiming the Hatchimals they bought their children for the holidays didn't hatch, which prompted Spin Master to encourage customers to contact its customer service.

