JOURNEY set to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Battery Park on June 30

JOURNEY has set a concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Battery Park on Friday, June 30.

ASIA is joining Journey as a special guest on this show.



“Journey’s legacy spans generations,” said Todd Moyer, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “It’s very exciting to have such an iconic group, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April, perform at Battery Park this year.”



Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Shop or here.