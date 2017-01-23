Trump's first day focus: Jobs

President Trump meets with business leaders, encouraging them to keep manufacturing jobs in the United States.

On his first Monday in office, President Donald Trump threatened CEO's who might close U.S. factories after inviting a group of business leaders to the White House.

"All you have to do is stay. Don't leave. Don't fire your people in the United States," Mr. Trump said.

He offered incentives, massive cuts in corporate tax and regulation, as well as a warning of massive border taxes for those who move jobs overseas.

The meeting drew praise from some of those in attendance.

"The president is very very serious about making sure the United States economy is going to be strong," Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields said afterward.

