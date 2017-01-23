President Trump signed new executive orders freezing government hiring and pulling the US out of the TPP trade deal

President Donald Trump signed several executive orders as he started his first full work week in the White House Monday, but what he didn't act on is causing people to talk.

Mr. Trump signed three executive orders focusing on government hiring, abortion and trade.

The president withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, drawing mixed reaction from members of both parties.

He also re-implemented through an executive order banning American tax money from funding abortions in other countries.

The third executive order imposed a freeze on non-military government hiring.

Still, his decision to forego an order on immigration drew the biggest reaction.

Immigration was the cornerstone of Mr. Trump's campaign promises and foremost on Ambar Pinto's mind.

"Today I still have protection from deportation. Today I still have a work permit. But we don't know if President Trump will sign this later in the week," she says.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2j6EHKA