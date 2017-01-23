New Iowa AP basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP basketball rankings

Remsen St. Mary's is ranked second in Class 1A this week.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

--Class 4A
                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
1.  Iowa  City,  West  (12)                        10-1     120    1     
2.  Sioux  City,  East                             12-1     94     2     
3.  Dubuque,  Senior                               10-2     92     4     
4.  Council  Bluffs,  Abraham  Lincoln             10-1     69     6     
5.  Cedar  Falls                                   9-3      62     9     
6.  Waukee                                         11-3     43     5     
7.  Bettendorf                                     10-3     38     8     
8.  Cedar  Rapids,  Kennedy                        8-3      29     3     
9.  Valley,  West  Des  Moines                     10-4     28     7     
10.  Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines         10-3     20     10   
   
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 17. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14. Des Moines, Hoover 13. Lewis Central 9. North Scott, Eldridge 9. Des Moines, North 2. Ames 1. 

--Class 3A
                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
1.  Waverly-Shell  Rock  (12)                      13-0     120    1     
2.  Pella                                          13-1     103    2     
3.  West  Delaware,  Manchester                    12-0     101    3     
4.  Mount  Pleasant                                12-2     76     4     
5.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City         8-3      58     NR   
6.  Assumption,  Davenport                         8-5      48     7     
7.  Mount  Vernon                                  9-3      36     6     
8.  Dallas  Center-Grimes                          10-3     35     5     
9.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton                          8-5      28     9T   
10.  Spirit  Lake                                  9-3      14     9T   
   
Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 11. Glenwood 10. Storm Lake 5. Chariton 3. Forest City 3. Atlantic 3. Charles City 3. Le Mars 2. ADM, Adel 1. 

--Class 2A
                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (10)              12-1     109    1T   
2.  Kuemper  Catholic,  Carroll  (1)               11-1     100    3     
3.  Pella  Christian                               12-2     82     1T   
4.  Osage                                          14-0     66     8     
5.  Van  Meter                                     13-0     62     5     
(tie)Camanche                                      14-1     62     7     
7.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                       13-1     39     4     
8.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                       12-1     25     10   
9.  Garner-Hayfield  Ventura                       14-1     23     NR   
10.  Jesup                                         13-1     19     9     
   
Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 16. Des Moines Christian 16. West Marshall, State Center 10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Sheldon 5. Sioux Center 4. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Hinton 2. Dike-New Hartford 2. West Burlington 2. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1. 

--Class 1A
                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (11)                13-0     119    1     
2.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen    (1)                    12-0     92     4     
3.  Grand  View  Christian                         12-1     79     5     
4.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck                             10-2     72     3     
5.  New  London                                    12-1     65     2     
6.  Lynnville-Sully                                15-1     53     7     
7.  Ar-We-Va,  Westside                            15-0     52     6     
8.  Murray                                         13-0     41     8     
9.  West  Hancock,  Britt                          11-2     19     NR   
10.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville                     13-1     18     10   
   
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 15. Remsen-Union 9. Boyden-Hull 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. George-Little Rock 4. Colo-Nesco 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Logan-Magnolia 2. Montezuma 1. Stanton 1. AGWSR, Ackley 1. 

