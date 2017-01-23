Sioux City declares snow emergency

The City of Sioux City has declared a Snow Emergency. This declaration means that odd even parking restrictions are in place throughout the city not simply the Snow Emergency Routes. The Sioux City Police Department has been directed to issue parking citations to those not in compliance with the odd/even parking restrictions effective immediately.

Officials said the purpose of the parking restrictions is to facilitate the efficient clearing of snow from curb line to curb line on all city streets. The parking restrictions will remain in effect until the declaration is rescinded. The police department asks that all motorist do their best to remove vehicles from the appropriate side of the street during this declaration to avoid having to ticket or tow those vehicles.

They said the Snow Emergency Declaration states that vehicles need to be parked on the odd or even side of the street as it relates to the date. As an example; today is January 24th and parking is allowed only on the side of the street with even addresses. All other parking restrictions which normally prohibit parking in an area remain in effect. Switching from odd/even parking occurs at 7 a.m.

In addition, if and when 2 or more inches of snow accumulation occurs, there will be no parking allowed on either side of designated Snow Emergency Routes marked with the appropriate sign. It is anticipated that towing of vehicles parked on the Snow Emergency Routes will begin once two inches of snow accumulates.

Again, the Sioux City Police Department would like to gain as much voluntary compliance with the declaration as possible to avoid having to ticket or tow vehicles.

The emergency snow route map can be found at

https://www.sioux-city.org/public-service/1675-priority-snow-map (denoted by red lined streets). Sioux City Municipal Code is located at www.sioux-city.org under the Government tab.

Questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police Department Facebook page or www.siouxcitypolice.com.