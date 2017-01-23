Elk herd help educate about local wildlife

It may seem strange to see elk in Siouxland at first but they are actually native to the area.



Eventually they became extinct in the region but you can learn about the species and other wildlife at the Center for Outdoor Learning.



"They are on display for any park user that comes to visit our facility here and also we use it as part of our educational program." said Nick Beck, director of the Plymouth County Conversation.



The elk have been at Hillview Park west of Hinton for over fifteen years.



But not everyone has enjoyed them.



"The first bull elk, it was January 2005, was actually shot in this pen here and left for dead." said Beck.



The crime has never been solved.



But that elk is still having an impact at the center.



"The head mount for the first bull elk is in our facility up the hill here at our center for outdoor learning. So it's on display and people can see it." said Beck.



The current herd was born and raised at the facility.



It consists of a bull elk and three other elk.



The animals are a popular attraction to the park.



"We get quite a few people year around to come and see them." said Beck.



The Education Center at Hillview Park is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.