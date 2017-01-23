Sioux City teacher receives STEM award - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City teacher receives STEM award

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Morningside Elementary honored one of their own with a major award.

Keith Juelfs received the Northwest Iowa STEM Teacher Award. 

STEM stands for Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Teachers in STEM want to provide this learning to students to get them interested in these various fields.

The Sioux City teacher expresses how honored he was to be nominated. 

"Being nominated was a school effort. We do a lot of things around here as a team it's not individual and we have great leadership whether it's through people downtown or our principal," said award recipient, Keith Juelfs.

 Juelfs will be attending a conference in Des Moines in a few weeks to further his ideas on what the state has to offer for materials that he can buy for their classrooms with his check.

 The check was for 3,000 dollars. 
 

