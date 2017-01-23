City of Norfolk issues snow emergency

In anticipation of up to six inches of snow and a 15 mile per hour wind in the next 24 hours the City of Norfolk has declared a Snow Emergency in effect Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 am until further notice. Parking is allowed on only the EVEN side of residential streets.

In a snow emergency, citations can be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street or along the emergency snow routes which include: Benjamin Avenue; Norfolk Avenue (except the Downtown area); Omaha Avenue; 1st Street; 7th Street; 13th Street; 25th Street; Pasewalk Avenue; Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street; Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street.

Call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not. You can also sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts at www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/EmergencyAlerts.htm to receive all emergency alerts from the City of Norfolk.

For more information about Snow Emergencies, Snow Maps and the Sequence of Residential Plowing, go to http://www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/Street/snow_removal_and_sanding.htm