A Norfolk man accused of sexually abusing a child over several years was sentenced to 35 to 40 years in prison Monday.



40-year old Stephen Munderloh appeared in front of a judge in Madison County Monday.



The judge cited a pattern of years of abuse that began when the victim was pre-k age.



That abuse continued for several years, and the victim is currently receiving help.



Munderloh will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.