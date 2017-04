Mt. Zion Baptist Church honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a celebration Monday night.

The Siouxland Chapter of the NAACP and Mt. Zion invited the community to attend tonight's big event.

The night was filled was singing and dancing.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Dr. King's birthday last week, but it was postponed due to the ice storm that hit Siouxland.