South Sioux City Council postpones Big Ox Housing repair agreement

Tensions ran high as residents from South Sioux City learned they aren't any closer to finding a solution to getting back into their homes.

They were expecting the city council to discuss a housing repair agreement tonight.

But, when that was pushed off of the agenda, residents became fed up.

"This has been going on way too long. We keep tabling stuff, we keep pushing stuff off, we keep being told one thing and then we're told another thing... and we get stabbed in the back, if that's what you want to call it. I don't know what you want to call it. But, I call it wrong." said resident Jonathan Goodier.

Discussion on the agreement has been pushed off until the next city council meeting, which will take place on February 13th.

This is the second time residents have been told the conversation will have to wait.

"How much is the city going to put in, how much is Big Ox going to put in, that was all that was. It's not stopping anybody from having their houses fixed. Nothing was being stopped. It was just simply the matter of the amount of money from South Sioux City and Big Ox." said Mayor Rod Koch.

Mayor Koch says they need to think about the economic impact keeping residents in motels is having on the city.

He says they are still working to resolve the impact.