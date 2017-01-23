South Sioux City swears in new councilman - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City swears in new councilman

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City swore in a new council member at Monday's City Council meeting. 

Jack Ehrich took the oath to serve the citizens of South Sioux City. 

Mayor Rod Koch made the recommendation for Ehrich to be a councilman early on in tonight's meeting. 

Ehrich was sworn in after the City Council's approval. 

Immediately after taking the oath, the South Sioux City native began work with his fellow council members. 

"It was a big honor. I'm originally from South Sioux, came back, and opened a business here in 2011. So, you know, to serve my fellow citizens is a huge honor and I'm really looking forward to it" said Councilman Jack Ehrich. 

Ehrich says he wants to make sure he does everything in his power to help move the community forward. 

